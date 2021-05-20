CONRAD, Mont. - On May 7, Governor Greg Gianforte signed a memorandum of understanding with Alberta to help provide truck drivers access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We knew we had to make access more convenient," said Gianforte.

The agreement provides first doses of the vaccine to truckers who are transporting goods into the United States.

Roughly 2,000 truckers are eligible for the vaccine.

On May 20, governor Gianforte traveled to Conrad to check out the vaccination site for truckers.

We spoke to Nelson Valerio, a Canadian trucker, and he's been driving trucks for about 4 years.

He got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and says it wasn't available for him back home.

"I've been still waiting for the appointment. I'm still on the waiting list," said Valerio.

Valerio says he is excited to get the vaccine and he is helping protect his friends and family as his wife is a front line worker.

The Montana Department of Health and Human Services is working with Best Practice medicine to administer the vaccines.

"This effort is about saving lives and it’s about protecting ourselves. That’s the only agenda here and we’re really excited to be a part of it," said Ben King, CEO of Best Practice Medicine.

This vaccine clinic isn't just for Canadian Truckers, King says they've seen U.S. based truckers along with the general public here in Central Montana.

In the last 10 days they have helped over 575 people.

"Our team is completely prepared for any type of reactions. In fact, our team is comprised of MT based nurses and paramedics. So, these are our Montanan's taking care of our Montana's AND our friends in Canada," said King.

All 3 vaccines are offered at the clinic and the free vaccines will be available from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. until May 30.

"Some of these truck drivers literally were in tears, they're excited, they can go home, they're safer, they keep their families safer. So, it's great to be making a difference," said Gianforte.

Everything is done inside the vaccine trailer off of exit 339 in Conrad at the rest area.

King says overall it takes about 18 minutes from the time you walk in the trailer to the time you drive away.