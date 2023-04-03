Candidates announce run for Great Falls mayor

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Ahead of the municipal election in Great Falls Nov. 7, three candidates have announced they are running for mayor of Great Falls as of Monday.
Mayoral candidates include current Great Falls commissioner Joe McKenney, former Cascade County Undersheriff Cory Reeves and resident and community advocate Casey Schreiner.
McKenney is a lawmaker in the Montana House of Representatives who served four terms and is now a Great Falls City Council member. He is a military veteran and entrepreneur.
"Community service has always been a vital part of my life and today I announce my candidacy for Mayor of Great Falls," Joe McKenney said in a Facebook post by Joe McKenney for Mayor.
Corey Reeves posted to his Facebook profile, "I proudly announce that I will run for the City of Great Falls Mayoral seat this November. I have spent most of my life serving the City of Great Falls and Cascade County, and I am excited at the prospect of this new endeavor!"
Casey Schreiner, according to a release from his campaign, is aiming to prioritize improving public safety, ensuring affordable housing and promoting community growth and opportunity for all residents.
"I am running for Mayor of Great Falls because I believe in our city's potential to be a place where every resident has the opportunity to succeed," Schreiner said in the release from his campaign. "I will work tirelessly to improve public safety, ensure access to affordable housing, and promote economic growth that benefits everyone in our community."
The first date for official filing to run as a candidate for mayor, along with commissioner, neighborhood council representative and municipal court judge, is April 20 and the last date is June 19.
Municipal Election primaries is Sept. 12 and the general election is Nov. 7.
