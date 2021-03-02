GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Great Falls residents who are interested in becoming more involved with their local government are encouraged to consider running for elected office.
Positions for elected office include one Mayor for a two-year term, two City Commissioners for four-year terms, and 45 Neighborhood Council representatives consisting of five representatives in each of the nine districts for two-year terms. A mail ballot election is scheduled in November. All newly elected officials will take office in January 2022.
Qualified electors interested in filing can do so April 22, 2021, through June 21, 2021, by completing a Declaration for Nomination and Oath of Candidacy form at the Cascade County Election Office (325 2nd Ave N).
To be considered a qualified elector, an individual must be a resident of Great Falls and a registered voter, pursuant to the Montana Constitution and state law. Those interested in running for the position of Mayor or Commissioner, or as a Neighborhood Council representative must be qualified electors of the City of Great Falls.
Those seeking a Commission seat must be a resident of Great Falls for at least 60 days preceding the election. Mayoral candidates must be at least 21 years of age and have been a resident of Montana for at least three years and a resident of Great Falls for at least two years preceding the election. Nominees for election to a Neighborhood Council must be residents of their designated neighborhood district.
The fees to file are $56.16 for Mayor, $37.44 for Commissioner and $0 for Neighborhood Council Representatives.
If the Cascade County Election Administrator determines that a primary election needs to be held, the primary election will take place on Sept. 14, 2021. The general election will be held on Nov. 2, 2021.
The City of Great Falls operates under the Commission-Manager form of government and the Commission serves as the City's legislative and policy-making body. The City Commission employs the City Manager who directs the day-to-day operations of the City. City Commission meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of each month.
In 1996, a Local Government Study Commission recommended the formation of Neighborhood Councils in Great Falls to provide opportunities for citizen involvement in city government. The proposal was placed on the ballot and was approved. Since that time, Neighborhood Councils have operated in an advisory capacity and as liaisons to City staff, the City Commission and residents. Neighborhood Council meetings take place monthly.
Additional information about the upcoming 2021 Municipal Election can be found on the City’s website: www.greatfallsmt.net. Or you can contact the Cascade County Election Office at 406-454-6803; Lisa Kunz, City Clerk at 406-455-8451; or, Lanni Klasner, Communications Specialist (Neighborhood Council Liaison) at 406-455-8496.