GREAT FALLS - What started out as a small Christmas tradition down a single road has only grown across the Electric City as Candy Cane Lane reaches its seventh year of spreading cheer to the community.
With plenty of hot chocolate to hand out, this free annual event encourages families to walk or drive around town, enjoying lights set up in their neighborhoods.
Similarly, it invites homeowners to take part in the festivities and brighten their homes, putting up decorations of all shapes and sizes.
Event Founder Nichole Davalos says she does this to bring joy and raise people’s spirits, something she considers especially important after a year of hardships.
”When we drive around, it’s just this caring, loving feeling. Like this event itself, I sit in that Pepsi van and make cocoa and hand it out, and it’s just so nice to see kids with smiles, and excited to see Mr and Mrs Clause... It just creates a bond between the community,” said Davalos.
Any and all donations made during this event goes to a local non-profit called Great Falls Early Education Association, which promotes safe childcare and school readiness for kids.