Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph occurring. Stronger wind gusts to 75 mph are possible later tonight into Sunday. * WHERE...Eastern Teton, Meagher, Judith Basin, Fergus, Eastern Pondera, Chouteau, Cascade, Toole and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase later tonight and into Sunday morning. The stronger gusts could lead to areas of reduced visibility in blowing dust. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&