GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Civic teams, along with the help of local architects and engineers, will once again be building structures made out of cans to be displayed and judged at the Holiday Village Mall.
The 13th Annual D.A. Davidson/Scheels CANtastic Event will be held across from Maruice’s from Saturday, March 18 to Monday, March 20 and you can “purchase a vote” for $1 for your favorite team on Saturday.
This year, Great Falls High School Key Club, C.M. Russell High School Key Club, First Interstate Bank, North Middle School Government Group and the Giant Springs Chapter of Credit Unions will be participating.
The team that receives the most votes on Saturday will win the People’s Choice Award.
An art contest for sixth-graders from local elementary schools will also be included during this year’s event with artwork displayed on location.
First place will receive a $150 Scheels gift card; second place will receive a $100 gift card; third place will receive a $50 gift card and fourth, fifth and sixth place will receive a $25 gift card.
The event is held every year to support Backpacks4Kids, which provides ready-to-eat, kid-friendly, shelf-stable meals that chronically hungry Great Falls children take home on week-ends and holidays.
More information and more ways you can help can be found in this press release from the Great Falls Community Food Bank.
