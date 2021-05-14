UPDATE: MAY 14 AT 9 P.M.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says they have recovered the vehicle from the Missouri River near 491 Wilson Butte Road. Crews discovered a body inside.

It will take several days to identify the body.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Teams are working to recover a car in the Missouri River.

At this time Search and rescue teams are working to remove the car Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter tells Montana Right Now.

Great Falls Police Department detectives are also on scene.

At this time it is unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.