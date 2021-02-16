Great Falls- Losing power in the cold can be more than just an inconvenience. It could spell carbon monoxide danger.
According to the CDC, nearly 480 Americans die each year due to carbon monoxide poisoning. And it's highest rates are during the winter months.
We spoke with several people who say they don't actually have a carbon monoxide detector. We went to Great Falls Fire Rescue to find out why this was.
GFFR says a lot of times people don't know how life saving those devices can be.
"When people buy a house that's something they don't think about... CO Detectors," said Lieutenant Steven Tucker.
Carbon monoxide is known as the silent killer.
"Carbon Monoxide is colorless, odorless, tasteless. You can't smell it, you can't see it. The only way you're going to know it's in your house is with a detector," said Fire Fighter Keenan Watt.
"A smoke detector won't pick it up. You need a specific CO Detector in your house to keep you safe," said Tucker.
The reason the winter months are the highest for calls to the fire department regarding carbon monoxide poisoning is the snow. GFFR says if there is snow covering exhaust vents, it will push the CO back into your home.
"It can be a product of un-burned gases from your furnace if it's not burning correctly and if it's not exiting the way that it should be through your roof," said Tucker.
The silent killer recently made national headlines just 2 months ago as 2 fire fighters died in their home due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Colorado; their deaths were ruled accidental.
"Short of recognizing the signs and symptoms, the detector is going to be the only thing to alert you it's present," said Watt.
"So, if you're every feeling dizzy, headache, or if you're flushed in the face - those are the common symptoms for CO poisoning. I would say if you have any worry at all about CO poisoning to call us," said Tucker.
GFFR recommends having at least one detector in your house. If you can, one on every level or in every room.
If you don't have one, you can find them at most stores - including Walmart for under $30.
They are simple to install, all you have to do is plug them in or put batteries in them.
GFFR says on average detectors have a 10 year life span.