SUNBURST, Mont. - A Toole County Deputy is uninjured after a cargo trailer was blown by high winds and struck a parked patrol car Friday.
The Toole County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was parked in a patrol car on I-15 near mile marker 395 when a pick-up truck towing a cargo trailer was traveling southbound.
Extremely high winds caused the trailer to blow over and strike the patrol car.
Both vehicles had only one occupant each, and at this time everyone involved are safe and uninjured according to the sheriff’s office.
