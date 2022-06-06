GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Carnivorium, the first ever mobile drive-thru restaurant is giving back to the Great Falls community as a part of their community connections project.
Every Friday until December 2, 2022, they are donating 8% of their sales to the Dandelion Foundation.
On May 6, 2022, along side Bravera Bank, they presented the Dandelion Foundation with a check for $1,457.64 and there are still two more checks left for them to write this year.
“As a community bank we strive to support local non-profit organizations. The Dandelion Foundation aligns with Bravera’s values and was a perfect selection for these donations,” said Bravera market president, Shannon Hoiland.
The Dandelion Foundation works to prevent child abuse and family violence in north Central Montana with education, intervention, and awareness and say it's a blessing to be able to partner with the community.
"To partner with other community members and other businesses in Great Falls it's a whole new level. It's just really cool to see everyone pitching in and seeing that we all have the same mission, the same focus, the same ethics and if we continue to push forward as a community we can make it a reality," said Katie Cunningham, president of the Dandelion Foundation.
They aren't the only non-profit/charity Carnivorium is helping this year.
Dave Snuggs, the owner of Carnivorium is also donating to the Benefis Foundation/221 Industries Emergency Lodging Program with an estimated donation amount will of $4,000, the Montana Hope Project with get $1,000 in September, and the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN); the Children's Hospital in Helena will receive the donation through Carnivorium being at Walmart on 10th Ave South on Saturday's.
The second Saturday of each month, beginning June 11th, Carnivorium will donate 10% of their gross sales to the CMN.
The community connections program was created just a month after opening in 2020 and Snuggs says he wants Carnivorium to be more than a place to get a great burger, hot dog, and waffle fries; he wants it to be a place creating positive change.
"It is my hope to donate close to $20,000 in total by the end of our season," said Snuggs.
In the past, the non-profit organizations that have benefited from the Community Connection program include: Great Falls Community Food Bank, Montana Air National Guard Family Support Fund, Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home, the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center, My Neighbor in Need, Benefis Foundation – Women’s and Children’s Center, Big Brothers-Big Sisters, My Student in Need, Eagle Mount, Pet Paw See, Special Olympics Montana, Great Falls Buddy Walk, Great Falls Grace Veterans Home, FISH Inc., YWCA Mercy Home, Meals on Wheels, Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation, and the Danny Berg Memorial Christmas Dinner.
Their 'Day of Giving', is where they give 10% of their sales from the second Wednesday of each month to a different charity.
List of Upcoming 'Day of Giving' non-profits:
- June 8: GF Flag Project
- July 13: Central Catholic
- August 10: Relay for Life
- September 14: GF Community Ice Foundation
- October 12: Montana Highway Patrol – Association of Montana Troopers
- November 9: Cascade County Sheriff “Shop with a Sheriff”
- December 14: Angels in Camo
