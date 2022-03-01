GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Mobile drive-through restaurant Carnivorium in Great Falls will be donating 8% of their gross profit from every Friday to the Dandelion Foundation between March 4 through Dec. 2.
Bravera Bank chose the Dandelion Foundation as their Charity of Choice for Carnivorium's 2022 Community Connections Project, a release from Carnivorium said.
“Since the property is owned by Bravera Bank, it was a natural for me to approach them and ask if they wanted to create a partnership that would benefit a local non-profit organization,” Carnivorium owner David Snuggs said in the release. “After a couple of weeks of discussions and planning, I was thrilled when I was told that we were good to go,” Snuggs said.
Carnivorium will be located at 691 Third Street NW, at the former J Bar T location.
“As a community bank, Bravera focuses on giving back to the communities in which we serve. Additionally, we strive to contribute to non-profit organizations that support our youth. The Dandelion Foundation is an instrumental partner in our community who drives awareness for prevention of child abuse and family violence. Bravera is happy to team up with Carnivorium in order to raise funds for such a noteworthy cause,” said Shannon Hoiland, market president for Bravera Bank, said in the release.
