Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County, Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, and Judith Basin. * WHEN...Until 4 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&