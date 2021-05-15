HELENA, Mont. - Carroll College conferred degrees on 233 graduates during its 111th commencement ceremony held in Nelson Stadium on Saturday, May 15.

From Carroll College’s release regarding its 111th commencement ceremony:

The class of 2021 senior speaker was Yi-Jen Tu from Taipei City, Taiwan, and Seattle, Washington. Tu graduated with a major in communications. During her four years at Carroll, she held leadership positions in Carroll Student Activities, served as a Resident Assistant and Gold Team Ambassador for Admissions and was active in theatre, freshmen orientation and Carroll’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force.

The Michael Murphy Award for Outstanding Collegiate Citizenship was presented to two graduates. KT Joy from Liberty Lake, Washington, graduated summa cum laude with degrees in biology and anthrozoology and was a graduate of the Honors Scholars program. While at Carroll, Joy volunteered with both Montana Wild and the Humane Society and on campus, Joy led both the gaming club and the Gay Straight Alliance, and often volunteered to help others. Thomas Robitaille from Casper, Wyoming, graduated magna cum laude with degrees in health sciences and biology. Robitaille was a member of the Saints football team and served on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee. Active in community service, Robitaille worked at a local hospital, organized a blood drive, raised funds to support inclusivity in athletics, and put on a food drive for local families.

The college’s Bishop Gilmore Memorial Award for Outstanding Scholarship, awarded to seniors who have attained the highest grade-point average after four years at Carroll, was presented to Caroline Herzog of Spokane, Washington.

Several faculty and staff awards were also conferred. The Outstanding Teaching Award recipient was Ms. Molly Sumridge, instructor in Anthrozoology, who fosters an open and respectful relationship with her students, encourages self-driven learning and is committed to the success of her students. The Distinguished Scholar Award was awarded to Dr. Alyssa Hahn, assistant professor of biomechanics in the Department of Life and Environmental Sciences, for her deep commitment to undergraduate research, numerous scholarly endeavors and for strengthening the course offerings of the biology department. The Excellence in Service Award was awarded to Cassie Hall, Registrar, and Tanya Kent, Systems Administrator in IT, for their prolific behind-the-scenes work and deep dedication to Carroll's students, staff, and faculty.

Vice President for Academic Affairs Ms. Catherine Day was presented with the Presidential Distinguished Service Award by President John Cech, Ph.D., in honor of her thirteen years of service in leadership roles at Carroll College. Day will be retiring on June 30, 2021.

Carroll College also announced retiring faculty member, Professor of Political Science Erik Pratt, Ph.D., has been conferred the title of professor emeritus for having served the college long and with distinction.