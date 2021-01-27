GREAT FALLS - The Cascade City-County Health Department now has a COVID-19 vaccination list that is available for people aged 70 or older.
Community members who cannot use the online portal can call 406-791-9250 to be placed on the vaccination list.
Messages will begin to be logged after 9:00 am on Thursday, Jan. 28. All messages are timestamped and will be checked & logged multiple times per day, but callers should not expect a return call until someone calls to schedule their appointment.
The phone line is first-come-first-served and people are asked to not leave multiple messages on the phone line.
The line will be a voicemail-only line and it is not a number that can be used to contact the health department.
Callers must leave the following information in their message in order to be placed on the list, and should take care to speak clearly and slowly:
Name
Date of birth in a month, day, year format
Phone
Address
Residents who want to be placed on the waiting list but do have access to the internet, or prefer a method where they can confirm that their information was received, can email their information to vaccine@cascadecountymt.gov instead of leaving a voicemail.
Each email must include name, date of birth, phone number, and address. An auto-reply message confirming that their email was received will come through for those using this method.
A release from the Cascade City-County Health Department says each week when health care providers learn how much vaccine has been allocated by State for the following week’s vaccination clinics at the ExpoPark, a certain number of slots will be reserved for people on the Vaccination List.
“This ensures that people who are unable to schedule using the online portal will be able to access some of the open slots,” the release reads. “However, the public should be aware that a higher proportion of slots are available via the online portal, and individuals have a greater chance of getting an appointment using the online portal than the phone line.”
For more information, you can read the Cascade City-County Health Department’s release here.