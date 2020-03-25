GREAT FALLS- The Cascade City-County Health Department says there have been two additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Cascade County Wednesday evening.
The two additional patients include:
- A man in his 30s
- A man in his 50s
According to the Cascade CCHD, their infectious team is actively communicating with each individual and are conducting contact investigations.
Both patients have been isolated at home since being tested and do not require hospitalization at this time.
Cascade County now has five confirmed cases.
The full release from Cascade CCHD: