GREAT FALLS- Several agencies are working together to set up a response plan and to prevent the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Cascade County.
Friday, Governor Steve Bullock announced that four people have tested presumptive positive for coronavirus in Montana in of Gallatin, Yellowstone, Silver Bow, and Broadwater counties.
The Cascade City-County Health Department, the Great Falls Clinic and Benefis all say they are preparing plans in the event of the spread of the virus in the area.
The Cascade City-County Health Department’s health officer Trish Gardner says Great Falls Fire and Rescue and Great Falls EMS are working together to make sure there is an appropriate prehospital response.
Dispatch will ask screening questions as a part of the response to help prepare first responders when they show up on scene.
“Emergency preparedness is something that the City-County Health Department has been doing for years,” Gardner said. “We regularly continually update and exercise our response plans.”
Gardner adds people can call the CCHD at 406-454-6950 and will field questions regarding COVID-19 that anyone may have.
At the Great Falls Clinic, Dr. Ray Geyer OD, infectious disease physician and Board of Health member at the clinic says if you do come in to the clinic with symptoms, they’re not going to assume its COVID-19.
Geyer said they will test for influenza A and B along with a number of other viruses before going out and getting a COVID-19 test.
“Most of what you’re going to experience with a COVID-19 infection is not going to require a doctor visit,” Geyer said.
Starting early this week, the Great Falls Clinic will be using the Northwest clinic building for sick visits.
People will be directed to the clinic after calling a phone line Geyer says they are planning on advertising before they come in for an evaluation.
“That’s going to leave our main building, especially our building and hospital, for core operations,” Geyer said. “It’s worth mentioning that despite the fact that we’re dealing with COVID-19 right now, nothing else stops as far as the usual things that happens to you and me during the winter.”
Well visits with the Great Falls Clinic will take place at the Great Falls Clinic Hospital ER while the respiratory illnesses are separated at the Northwest Clinic.
Geyer also said that they set up a system to ensure healthcare providers are not ill which includes all providers having their temperatures taken as they come to work every day.
For patients who check into the well side, Geyer adds there will be desks set up at the check-in area where they will be screened and asked about symptoms.
From Benefis, Dr. Bridget Brennan MD, emergency physician and chief medical officer for Benefis Medical Group asked the public to take similar precautions that Geyer mentioned, especially if the symptoms are mild.
Anyone who goes to Benefis will be assessed for influenza A and B and similar ailments before being tested for COVID-19.
“This is not a test we’re going to get back immediately, it’s going to take at least a couple of days,” Brennan said. “And until our testing capabilities are expanded, and they will be sometime soon probably, but right now we can only get them in a couple of days.”
Kevin Langkiet Ph.D. RN MSN director for Emergency & Critical Care Services at Benefis says they are following the CDC guidelines and asks that people understand that what they are doing is what was recommended for them.
Benefis’ Senior Services have restricted all visitors and Langkiet says they are putting technology in place so people can still visit with their family.
“That’s our venerable population, our elderly population with chronic conditions, so we’ve actually restricted visitations to there,” Langkiet said.
The medical office buildings and clinics with Benefis are also currently in the process of moving appointment times to different locations so sick people are not around well people.
Benefis say they have been having plans built in the event things get worse and if someone tests positive as well.
A helpline has been established by Benefis at 406- 455-2500 manned by nursing staff at Benefis that will answer questions about how people feel and what they need to do what will run from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.