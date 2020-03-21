GREAT FALLS- Three people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Cascade County.
The Cascade City-County Health Department sent a release Saturday saying three people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Cascade County, including:
- A man in his 50s
- A woman in her 50s
- A woman in her 20s
All three recently engaged in international travel.
“The individuals who tested positive have taken every possible precaution to quarantine and isolate themselves even before entering our county,” said Cascade City-County Health Officer, Trisha Gardner during a press conference Sunday.
All three individuals became symptomatic after flying, and none of them flew into the Great Falls International Airport.
During the press conference, Gardner also added it’s important to know that most people will be able to recover at home, however, those who are at high risk should watch for symptoms. If those who are high-risk are concerned their illness is COVID-19 should call into a hotline from Benefis, Alluvion or the Great Falls Clinic.
In terms of who gets tested for the virus, if the person has been in close contact with someone with the virus and has since developed symptoms and that it is up to the provider to judge and decide if testing is appropriate Gardner said.
“I think we can expect to see more cases, this is a pandemic. We can put all the measures in place that we possibly have, but they don’t call it a pandemic because it stops with those,” Gardner said. “As far as how many, I can’t predict the future.”
“We will continue to do what we have to to protect our community and minimize the impact of COVID-19 on Cascade County.”