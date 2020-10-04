GREAT FALLS- The Cascade City-County Health Department reported two recent COVID-19 related deaths Sunday.
The individuals were both men in their 70s with underlying health conditions.
“Our hearts are heavy, thinking of these men’s loved ones who are mourning right now,” states Trisha Gardner, Health Officer for Cascade County. “I hope our community will consider the impact their actions have on older Montanans and those with underlying conditions in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. We can protect our own parents and grandparents and neighbors by doing whatever we can to stop the spread of this virus.”
