Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 114, 115, AND 117... * AFFECTED AREA...EASTERN GLACIER/TOOLE/CENTRAL/EASTERN PONDERA/LIBERTY, LEWIS AND CLARK NATIONAL FOREST ROCKY MOUNTAIN DISTRICT-ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, CHOUTEAU AND FERGUS COUNTIES AND CENTRAL AND EASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK NATIONAL FOREST AREAS. * WINDS...WEST 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS OF MOSTLY 30 TO 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 10 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...NEW FIRE IGNITION IN LOW ELEVATION GRASSLANDS MAY BE DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN WITH STRONG WINDS, WARM TEMPERATURES AND LOW HUMIDITY, CREATING FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR RAPID FIRE SPREAD. THE WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL ALSO CREATE CHALLENGES FOR THE YOGO FIRE CONTAINMENT EFFORTS IN THE LITTLE BELT MOUNTAINS OF ZONE 117. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. && MOLDAN