GREAT FALLS- The Cascade City-County Health Department has extended the Order of Health Officer, which was initially set to expire on March 27, to April 10 as well as expanded the list of establishments that must follow the order.
The order for establishments to close now includes:
All body art, tattoo and piercing establishments
All hair, nail and cosmetic salons/studios
All hair, nail and cosmetic schools/training facilities
All spa and massage services, except for those massage services contained within state-licensed physical therapy or chiropractic practices
“We understand that the community may be concerned to hear of new cases,” said Trisha Gardner, Health Officer for the City of Great Falls and Cascade County. “I want to stress again that now is the time to be decisive in the measures we take to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That’s why Governor Bullock’s directives and local health orders are so critical right now.”