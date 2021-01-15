GREAT FALLS - The Cascade City-County Health Department says local COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, and that Governor Greg Gianforte’s directive says it does not supersede local health orders.
On Wednesday, Governor Greg Gianforte announced he is implementing a new directive and is rescinding directives restricting hours of operations for many businesses, and repealing capacity limits.
“Because Cascade County has continued to sustain high numbers of new COVID-19 cases, the Board of Health elected at a January 6, 2021 regular meeting to keep the November 20, 2020 Order of Health Officer in place until the case rate of new COVID-19 infections is at or below 25 per 100,000 for four consecutive weeks,” A release from the Cascade City-County Health Department says.
As of Jan. 13, the case rate in Cascade County is 44 per 100,000.
Local restrictions that remain in place include:
Restaurants, cafes, coffee houses, bars, casinos, gyms, movie theatres, etc. must close no later than 10:00 PM
All businesses must require social distancing & face coverings, and must operate at 50% capacity or less
All group gatherings, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 25 individuals where social distancing is not possible, or 50 individuals where social distancing is practiced (there are some exceptions to this rule, such as houses of worship and local school districts/school activities)
On Jan. 20, the Board of Health is planning on reconvening to review restrictions now that the governor has released his new directive. You can find details, the agenda and the link to register for the Zoom on the Cascade County website’s calendar event.