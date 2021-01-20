GREAT FALLS - The Cascade City-County Board of Health voted to adopt less restrictive COVID-19 measures after meeting Wednesday.
At the meeting, the following four decisions were made according to a release from the Cascade City-County Health Department:
Occupancy*
Businesses may now increase their operations to 75% of their capacity
Operating hours*
Businesses identified in the previous health order** may now close between the hours of 12:30 AM and 4:00 AM
Maximum assembly at events
Gatherings of up to 50 people are now allowed
Gatherings of 50-250 people are allowed indoors with the approval of an Event Plan Packet (will be posted on the Cascade City-County Health Department COVID-19 & Events webpage before 5:00 AM on Friday 1/22/21)
Gatherings of 50-500 people are allowed outdoors with the approval of an Event Plan Packet (will be posted on the Cascade City-County Health Department COVID-19 & Events webpage before 5:00 AM on Friday 1/22/21)
Date of implementation & duration of Order
The above control measures are effective Friday, January 22, 2021, at 5:00 AM and will remain in place until the per capita spread of the virus is 25 per 100,000 for four consecutive weeks
The release also gave the following notes:
*Exceptions to occupancy & operating hours, which are not limited to 75% capacity or to new operating hours:
Schools: local school districts and school boards for all school-related activities, both academic and extracurricular School Events, both academic and extracurricular
Childcare facilities, in recognition of their critical role in supporting a necessary workforce
Food service establishments that serve a population that depends on it as its sole source of food: university dining facilities, cafeterias in K-12 schools, hospital and care facilities, room service in hotels, crisis shelters or similar institutions, airport concessionaires, and any facilities necessary for the response to the emergency, all of which may continue to operate using necessary-only personnel
**Businesses identified in previous health order:
Restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffee houses, bars, brew pubs, taverns, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, special licensees, clubs, casinos, gyms, movie theaters
These restrictions will be continually assessed as we move forward.
You can read the full release here.