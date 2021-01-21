GREAT FALLS - The Cascade City-County Health Department (CCCHD) announced they will be holding another round of COVID-19 vaccines, with appointment sign-ups on Jan. 28.
The appointments will be for Monday, Feb. 1, Wednesday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb. 5. To sign up, you can visit www.Benefis.org/COVIDvaccine beginning at 9:00 am on Jan. 28.
“We know many people were disappointed they weren't able to secure a COVID-19 vaccination appointment this morning,” the health department wrote. “Please know we are working to provide vaccines as they allocated from the state. We ask you to be patient as supply is limited and enthusiasm is high. We're inspired by the number of people wanting the vaccine, which is a crucial step in overcoming the pandemic.”
At this time, it is unknown how many appointment slots are opening and there is no waiting list the CCCHD said.
The Cascade City-County Health Department says they will give an update as soon as they know more.
