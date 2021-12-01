GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cascade City-County Health Department’s Health Officer, Trisha Gardner, has submitted a letter of resignation to the County Board of Health and County Commission.
According to the Cascade City-County Health Department, Trisha has been the County’s Health Officer since December 2019, leading the Health Department through the most significant public health crisis in the past century, in the face of unprecedented pressure and adversity.
“All of us at CCHD, and throughout Cascade County, are grateful for her poise and leadership during this challenging period,” the health department wrote.
“It has been an honor to serve the people of Cascade County and work with the people in the incredibly dedicated health system here in Great Falls and Montana. The past two years have been a time of tremendous opportunity and challenges for me professionally and personally and I am thankful for all those that supported and guided me throughout. I leave CCHD knowing that there is a team of very capable and committed individuals that will continue to work to keep our community healthy and safe.”
The health department says Gardner will continue to work for the health and wellbeing of Montanans in a position with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Until the position is filled permanently, an interim Health Officer will be confirmed shortly to lead the department.,
Duties and qualifications for the Health Officer position will be posted online here once finalized.