GREAT FALLS- The Cascade City-County Health Department has issued a Public Health order limiting events and gatherings to no more than 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.
A release from the Cascade CCHD says large gatherings are known to be a cause of the spread of COVID-19, and additional cases impede public health’s ability to do case isolation, contact tracing and quarantine of close contacts to the case.
From the release, the new order declares that organizers of events and gatherings between 100 and 500 people must adhere to the following:
At least 10 days prior to event or gathering, submit a detailed plan to CCHD outlining protective measures and environmental controls to reduce the risk of disease transmission.
Event guidance packets can be found at http://www.cchdmt.org-wp/content/uploads/2020/06/2020-05-21-Phase-2_CCHD-Event-Guidance_FINAL.pdf.
Maintain strict physical distancing of 6 feet between individuals or between groups of family members.
Follow guidance provided by CCHD regarding event planning and ensure plan is adhered to at the time of the event or gathering.
CCHD says the order will be enforced through a complaint driven process, they will verify the complaint and then refer to law enforcement and/or the County Attorney’s Office for enforcement against the event or gathering organizer and attendees.
Event or gathering organizers may face a misdemeanor charge under MCA 50-2-124 for each attendee at the event or gathering and/or subject to enforcement pursuant to MCA 50-2-123.
“I cannot stress enough how crucial- and easy- it is for everyone to do what they can to help slow the spread of this disease,” CCHD Health Officer Trisha Gardner urged. “A few simple steps are needed from each individual, and our community will see the benefit of having fewer cases.”