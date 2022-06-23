GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade City-County Health Department (CCHD) announced they will have available at their facility.
“The nationwide opioid crises has been exacerbated by the widespread use of fentanyl,” CCHD said. “Fentanyl is several orders of magnitude stronger than heroin and is commonly mixed with methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, or benzodiazepine. Users are often unaware that they are taking fentanyl and can easily consume an extremely dangerous dosage. There have been multiple overdose deaths in Montana in recent weeks.”
According to the health department, Nalaxone, produced under the brand name Narcan and others, temporarily blocks the effects of opioids and can reverse many of the harmful effects of an opioid overdose.
Someone experiencing an active overdose may be treated by trained CCHD staff, and Narcan may also be picked up by any person for off-site use.
The medication is being offered at no charge and no one will experience criminal or legal repercussions for seeking Narcan from CCHD.
It is available at the CCHD facility at 115 4th Street South in Great Falls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.