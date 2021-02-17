GREAT FALLS - The Cascade City-County Health Department board of health voted to adopt and implement a mask mandate in the county.
The adoption and implementation of universal masking means universal masking in Cascade County except in these conditions:
Children under the age of five
Those eating food or drinking in an establishment that offers food or drinks for sale
Those engaging in activity that makes wearing a face-covering impractical or unsafe
Those seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing impaired; or those giving a speech or engaging in an artistic, cultural, musical, or theatrical performance for an audience, provided the audience is separated at least six feet of distance
Those temporarily removing their face covering for identification purposes
Those required to remove face coverings for the purpose of receiving a medical evaluation, diagnosis or treatment
Those who have a medical condition precluding to the safe wearing of a face covering
If you can maintain social distancing