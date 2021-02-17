Mask coronavirus

GREAT FALLS - The Cascade City-County Health Department board of health voted to adopt and implement a mask mandate in the county.

The adoption and implementation of universal masking means universal masking in Cascade County except in these conditions:

  • Children under the age of five

  • Those eating food or drinking in an establishment that offers food or drinks for sale

  • Those engaging in activity that makes wearing a face-covering impractical or unsafe

  • Those seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing impaired; or those giving a speech or engaging in an artistic, cultural, musical, or theatrical performance for an audience, provided the audience is separated at least six feet of distance

  • Those temporarily removing their face covering for identification purposes

  • Those required to remove face coverings for the purpose of receiving a medical evaluation, diagnosis or treatment

  • Those who have a medical condition precluding to the safe wearing of a face covering

  • If you can maintain social distancing

Tags

News For You