GREAT FALLS- The Cascade City-County Health Department reported an additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county Friday.
The case is a woman in her 50s associated with out of state travel.
This case is Cascade County's 21st confirmed case of the coronavirus.
Cascade CCHD shared these steps on how to protect yourself and others while traveling:
Wash your hands often
Avoid close contact with others
Wear a cloth face covering in public
Cover coughs and sneezes
If available, pick up food at drive-thru