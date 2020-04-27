GREAT FALLS - As some local businesses steadily reopen with a few precautions against the coronavirus, Cascade County health officers say they’re working with the Electric City to make signs that remind their customers about pandemic safety guidelines.
The Cascade City-County Health Department (CCHD) is partnering with groups like the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce to create signs for businesses. Outside of a typical reminder, the signs are a way of highlighting those going the extra mile in keeping people safe, according to CCHD.
While messages on the signs aren’t set in stone just yet, the department plans on using them to highlight stores that follow health and safety guidelines from medical experts. On top of that, the signs would also ask customers to take their own safety steps, like wearing masks, staying home if you’re sick and staying six feet apart from those around you.
In downtown Great Falls, you can already spot a few shops with their own signs, including antique stores and salons, despite the fact that they're not mandatory for reopening.
As a part of CCHD’s process, the department said it'll watch other health agencies statewide to see how they can boost the public’s confidence in places trying to reopen steadily and safely.
CCHD is still ironing out legal details with the County Attorney’s office for using the signs, but the department said it will release more information on it later this week.