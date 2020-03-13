GREAT FALLS- The Cascade County City-County Health Department has provided an update saying testing in Montana is still limited and currently people cannot be tested at will for coronavirus/COVID-19.
A release from the CCHD says there is guidance from the CDC and the Montana Department of Health and Human Services that healthcare providers are required to follow.
The release asks that people who are experiencing influenza or COVID-19 like symptoms call their health care provider before going to seek care.
CCHD says they are working closely with all their community partners including Benefis Health System, the Great Falls Clinic, Great Falls Fire Rescue, EMS, Alluvion Health, the City of Great Falls and multiple Cascade County agencies to prepare for the event COVID-19 comes to the community.
The release from CCHD:
First, an update on COVID-19 testing. Testing in Montana is still limited and, currently, people cannot be tested at will for COVID-19. There is guidance from the CDC &Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services that healthcare providers are required to follow. The CDC has laid out clear criteria for those who should be tested, which are regularly updated as we learn more about COVID-19.
A person has a high fever (over 100 degrees Fahrenheit) and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness (coughing, difficulty breathing)
That person, within 14 days of starting to feel ill, has had close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, or has recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of the disease
That person is 65 years of age or older, or has underlying conditions that put them at risk for severe disease
Please help us prevent flooding our health care system. If you are experiencing influenza- or COVID-19-like symptoms, please call your health care provider before going to seek care so they can determine whether you need to be tested and help you find the right place to go. Health care providers generally must rule out other causes of illness, such as the flu, before testing for COVID-19, and not every facility can perform the necessary tests.
If you are a business owner and would like to determine whether your employee is eligible to work, please call CCHD at 406-454-6950. Please do not send them to be tested before returning to work, as testing may not be appropriate for that individual.
Trisha Gardner, Health Officer at the Cascade City-County Health Department, notes that outbreaks like the current COVID-19 situation are ultimately stopped at the local level. “Each person should feel empowered to protect themselves,” says Gardner. “If you protect yourself against the flu, and teach your kids how to do the same, then you’re also protecting your family against the coronavirus in case it shows up in Cascade County.”
The Cascade City-County Health Department (CCHD) is working closely with all our community partners—including Benefis Health System, Great Falls Clinic, Great Falls Fire Rescue, EMS, Alluvion Health, the City of Great Falls, and multiple Cascade County agencies—to prepare in the event that COVID-19 comes to our community. We have been developing, sharing, and practicing plans for a variety of emergency scenarios for years, and they will be the foundation of our response to COVID-19. We are strong, resilient Montanans! If we all work together, we can protect of our loved ones and the place we are proud to call home.