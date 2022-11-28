GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Nov. 28 is the first day in the recount of the Cascade County Clerk and Recorders Race after only 30 votes separated the candidates.
Rina Fontana Moore filed for the recount last week.
Rutherford Consulting of Yellowstone County is administering the recount process; the decision came last week after a special county meeting in anticipation of a recount.
Sandra Merchant, one of the candidates in the race, filed a petition to stop the recount.
Court documents say the recount is not proper and will not be conducted in accordance with Montana law and the petition has not been provided notice of the recount or the manner in which it will be conducted.
