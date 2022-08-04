GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cascade County Commissioners are considering adding a $3.52 million public safety mill levy to the ballot this November.
As Cascade County grows in size, so do the needs of the Cascade County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) and the county attorney's services.
Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the money dedicated to the attorney's office and the sheriff's office isn't enough to maintain their services and so they need to bring this to the voters.
"The county doesn't have what is called a permissive levy. A permissive levy would mean the deputies would go negotiate a contract and they'd get a pay raise. Then the county commissioners could just permissively just turn up your taxes. You can't do that in county taxes... Going to the voter is really the only way we can adjust," said Slaughter.
The public safety mill levy is looking to add an additional school resource officer in the county, maintain safety plans for schools, add a pre-trial monitoring system to make sure there is always room in the jail, and then raise salaries for deputies and prosecutors.
According to the county, a deputy in the county is making about 26% less than the starting salary of an officer at the Great Falls Police department and other competing law enforcement agencies; The starting salary for deputy county attorneys is about 18% less than those starting in the Office of the Public Defender.
"Nobody likes their taxes raised, I hate my taxes raised. I hate taxes, I don't agree with a lot of things that go into taxes. The good news about this is that it is air-marked for public safety mission," said Slaughter.
If approved, the levy would impact property owners by an additional $27 per year for a home with a market value of $100,000 and $54 for a home with a market value of $200,000.
"A 27 to 54 dollar a year increase in taxes is not a huge amount... I think the people in this community are super pro-law enforcement. And I think everyone in Cascade County knows the importance of hiring and retaining good law enforcement officers and good prosecutors to make sure we have law and order in our community and that we can protect our community," said Slaughter.
Right now, public comment is open and you can ask questions and hear back from either Sheriff Slaughter or Cascade County Attorney, Josh Racki.
There is a public hearing set for August 19 and if everything passes, you'll see the levy on the ballot in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.