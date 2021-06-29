GREAT FALLS. Mont. - A statement from the Petroleum County Coroner's Office says an inmate from the Cascade County Detention Center died after an apparent suicide on June 17.
Than man was identified as 20-year-old Michael Lee Alexander of Great Falls.
On the evening of June 17, detention officers at the Cascade County Detention Center discovered an inmate allegedly hung himself inside of his cell. Immediately, 911 was called and EMS responded.
The man was transported to Benefis Healthcare where he was pronounced dead.
The death is an apparent suicide but as required by Montana Law the man was taken to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy by the Montana Medical Examiner.
An ongoing investigation of the incident is being conducted by the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.