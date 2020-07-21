GREAT FALLS - The Cascade County district court judge announced he is resigning from his position effective Oct. 2, 2020.
Judge Gregory Pinski wrote the following resignation letter to Chief Justice Mike McGrath of the Montana Supreme Court:
