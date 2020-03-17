GREAT FALLS – Cascade County Sheriff’s Office was responding to an incident in the detention center when a deputy was informed by the detention sergeant they discovered a manufactured weapon.
During a search, they found the weapon in Kenny Charles Trine Jr’s cell.
The weapon was made from what appeared to be broken glass from the facility, and it was shaved down to a sharp edge with a pointed tip. The handle portion was made from paper, tape and material that was removed from the bedding issued by the facility. The blade had a sheath made from tape and part of a commissary order form.
Trine Jr. has a juvenile criminal history. As an adult, he has a conviction for strangulation.
Trine was just sentenced for failure to register as a violent offender on February 24, 2020.
He is charged with one count of possession of a deadly weapon by prisoner or youth in a facility.