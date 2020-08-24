GREAT FALLS - A man is charged on two felony counts of sexual assault against minors younger than 16-years-old.
Charging documents state, Kevin McGillis, 59, molested three victims between April 14, 2000 through April 14, 2011 who were under the age of 16-years-old at the time.
A Cascade County detective interviewed the now 23-year-old victim last summer and told the detective she went over to McGillis' house one night thinking his wife was going to be there; however, she was not. According to documents, she says this incident occurred sometime between December 4, 2003 to December 4, 2005 and when she was about 7 or 8 years old.
Those court documents also say McGillis was watching pornography and called her over to watch it. However, she states she went to jump on the trampoline. That trampoline was wet when the victim was jumping on it and it caused her pants to get wet.
When she came in McGillis reportedly told her to take off her pants and he put them in the dryer.
Charging documents say he told her to lie down, then followed her and started to "rub" her leg and then "went down on her".
This victim wasn’t the only one to come forward against McGillis. The female victim told police he molested her brothers who are now 26 and 22-years-old.
The detective interviewed one of the men and while he initially denied anything happened between them and McGillis when he was younger, he eventually said there was inappropriate behavior when he was approximately 6-years-old at the time.
Documents allege McGillis took him up to the hill where he began to "suck on his thing" until it "tickled way too much". Documents state the victim told detectives he wanted him to stop, but McGillis told him to keep looking at the stars.
McGillis told him not to tell anyone about the incident, and the victim told detectives McGillis he "did it again" and "he did it again and again", estimating it happened 50 times. Reports say the abuse McGillis is accused of included oral and anal sex. The now 26-year-old victim stated the abuse continued until he was about 13 to 14-years-old between April 14, 2007 to April 14, 2009.
That same victim says he told McGillis he wanted to stop so it did. However, documents allege the now 26-year-old victim says he "messed around" with McGillis saying it "was my choice" -- not an uncommon belief for child sexual assault victims, according to the document.
Documents say the victim stated to the detective a year ago, he needed "a few extra bucks" and reached out to McGillis, who paid him $20 to "mess around". Documents say the "messing around" happened on a couple occasions. The now 26-year-old victim says he first met McGillis when he was in Head Start and McGillis was the bus driver.
Detectives questioned McGillis on June 10 and documents say he "exhibited many deceptive behaviors during his interview". He says he denied having oral sex with the female victim.
Documents say he admitted he "messed around" with the now 26-year-old male "but didn't have sex." In documents, McGillis described it as "fondling and flirting" and that the incidents began when the now 26-year-old victim was 6-years-old.
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incidents as they are trying to locate the now 22-year-old victim.
Documents say McGillis was charged before in a case relating to sex crimes against children but the case was dismissed after the victim denied anything happened.