GREAT FALLS - Cascade County is encouraging county organizations to apply for an emergency food and shelter fund worth $63,000 made possible by the state's reserved funds.
According to a release from United Way of Cascade County, the funds are a mixture of a total of $26,000 coming from annual funds awarded, and $37,000 coming COVID-19 relief funding from the CARES Act.
To be eligible to receive funding, United Way says organizations must be nonprofit or government run, qualified to accept federal funds, have an accounting operation, follow nondiscrimination, have the means to deliver food and shelter programs and have a volunteer committee if organization is privately owned.
Board representatives will elect organizations that meet the qualifications.
To apply for funding, reach the United Way of Cascade County at 417 Central #402, by email at go@uwccmt.org or by calling 799-2416.
Applications are due Friday, May 22 by 5 p.m.