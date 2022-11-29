GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After two days of counting ballots, the Cascade County Commission, acting in its capacity as the recount board, has completed the the recount of the 2022 Clerk and Recorder race between Rina Fontana Moore and Sandra Merchant.
The final results of the hand recount are as follows:
- Sandra Merchant 14,342
- Rina Fontana Moore 14,306
- All Others 740
There were 28 members of the county staff at Montana ExpoPark to sort and count ballots, observers designated by both candidates, Commissioners, and legal staff.
The process began shortly after 8:00 A.M. on November 28th and continued until 5:00 P.M., that's when the ballots were secured the 29th.
The results were tabulated and certified by the recount board at 9:59 A.M. on the 29th and the recount process officially adjourned at 10:10 A.M., according to the Commissioners.
When you look at the numbers, you will see some slight differences in the totals between the machine count and the hand count; Commissioners say this is due largely to the human factor in the manual counting of votes.
Each ballot was counted at least twice and verified by at least two different count teams; in a press release from Commissioners, they say a third team was utilized to attempt to get to a matching number and they say none of the variances would have impacted the outcome however so ultimately, the differences were accepted.
The other change between the machine count and the manual count were a series of ballots reviewed by the recount board that the machines had counted as an overvote; this is where a voter had marked in both ovals so neither were marked as valid.
Commissioners say after a review of these ballots, they unanimously agreed that the voter had intended to vote for one or the other candidate and the ballot was counted accordingly.
