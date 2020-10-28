Cascade Co. sheriff asking for help in IDing driver of car in pursuit

CASCADE Co., Mont. - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office was on a pursuit with a white SUV and arrested a suspect but is asking for the public's help in locating the driver.
The following is a Facebook post from the Cascade County Sheriff's Office:
"On Monday, October 26th at approximately 2330hrs, CCSO Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit. Around the intersection of 55th Avenue South and 13th Street, it appeared this white SUV encountered the suspect vehicle and took evasive maneuvers to avoid a possible crash. Although Deputies were able to end the pursuit and apprehend the suspect, they were unable to later locate and speak with the driver of the white SUV. If you are the driver of the white SUV or a witness/victim to this event, please contact Deputy Brandt Olsen at 406-454-7504 or via Dispatch at 406-454-6978. We appreciate the publics' help in these matters."