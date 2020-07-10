GREAT FALLS - After months of preparations, kids across Cascade County came together Friday to show off their livestock in the annual 4H Fair Sale, keeping competition alive with social distancing in mind.
The students involved spend countless hours of their free time raising and preparing lambs, goats and cows for showtime. However, with smaller crowd sizes and a switch to virtual streaming, this year’s event feels different from most.
4H Student Ruby Jennings said she normally presents her farm animals to a crowd of hundreds on any given year.
“It’s very exhilarating, I always get a big adrenaline rush the day of the sale,” said Ruby.
This time around with the real risk of COVID-19, she, Alayna Roth and other competitors took turns in spaced out showcases, demonstrating in front of 50 people at most and a virtual crowd online.
“We looked at a lot of the provisions from the CDC about social distancing, wearing masks and making sure that we follow those protocols,” said Rose Malisani, an agricultural agent with MSU Cascade County Extension.
Instead of face-to-face bargains, students went online with Montana Cattle ConneXion, writing bios, taking pictures and even making YouTube videos for potential bidders in the U.S.
“They get to read our description and know what we did with our lamb the most and they get to look at the video,” said Alayna.
“It doesn’t matter if you live in Montana, or if you live in California. You can bid on these animals,” said Malisani, though she reminds potential buyers to pay the necessary shipment fees once bids become final.
While Ruby understands the need for safety changes, she says they do come with one downside when it comes to selling her hard work.
“It’s a bummer that they don’t get to come and actually see the animal for real, and see them showing and see how much and see how much work we put into them," she said.
Despite that, both Ruby and Alayna said they’re thankful for all the support they’ve gotten so far, as the competition continues through Saturday afternoon.
“This is a big part of many kids’ lives, and everyone puts a lot of work in. I’m just really hoping that everyone keeps supporting each other and we just keep it all in the community,” said Ruby
If you missed Friday’s livestreams, you can find catch part one and part two on MSU Cascade County Extension’s Facebook page, where they’ll also post streams for Saturday.
If you’d like to buy any of the students’ livestock, or simply learn more about them, you can find the full list of competitors and their animals on Montana Cattle ConneXion’s official website.