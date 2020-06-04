GREAT FALLS- Now that the state is moving on to Phase two of the Governor’s Reopening the Big Sky phased plan, Cascade County Aging Services is making some changes.
Walk-in traffic will still not be allowed into their lobby, however, the Cascade City-County Health Department says a client who needs the following services can call 406-454-6990:
*Commodities*: new clients and those removed for non-participation should call for an appointment
*Transportation*: new clients for an intake to services should call for an appointment
*Durable medical equipment*: for new clients checking whether an item is available, they should call. If CCAS does have something that will work for them, then an appointment will be scheduled for them to pick it up.
*Donations*: only small items are accepted, but someone wanting to donate can call and discuss what they have. If CCAS can accept it, then an appointment will be scheduled to bring those items into inventory after disinfection.
*Homemaker/respite*: new clients require an intake before services can start. They should call and CCAS will schedule an intake.
*SHIP/Medicare*: CCAS is not taking in-person appointments for SHIP/Medicare at this time, but those with questions may call and the SHIP Counselor can assist them via telephone.
*Foster Grandparents*: CCAS is not accepting in-person applications for Foster Grandparents at this time, but they can call and will be provided assistance via telephone.
*MEALS ON WHEELS*: clients should call 454-6993 to be brought onto services and/or with any questions they have regarding the program.
If you have any general questions, you can call 406-454-6990.