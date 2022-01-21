FORT SHAW, Mont. - Cold temperatures have caused an ice jam, redirecting water back into the Adobe Creek Channel near Fort Shaw.
It's currently endangering homes and livestock and it's not the only time residents in the area have had issues.
Last year in the spring, flooding in the Sun River further exposed an avulsion that directed water from the Sun River into Adobe Creek.
After speaking with landowners and conservationists, Cascade County Commissioners agreed to a project that will return the Sun River to its channel.
They say this is the best time for crews to work because water levels are low.
The contract for construction was awarded to Shumaker Trucking and Excavating Contractors, Inc. and the commission says they hope to have the project finished in the next few weeks.
The goal is to return the Sun River to its channel to protect land, homes, and the irrigation district's headgates.
They hope this construction will be part of an effort for a more permanent fix.
