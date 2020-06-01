Cascade County ballot numbers increase for 2020 Primary Election

GREAT FALLS- Voters are gearing up for Primary elections tomorrow and Great Falls has already received over 21,000 ballots since last Friday.
Almost 30,000 were sent out and Cascade County has already received over 50% of those ballots.
Rina Moore, Cascade County Clerk & Recorder, says this year’s Primary ballot numbers are higher than usual. She believes it was all because of one change that took place earlier this year.
Moore says, “I think it’s the mail ballot. The states with the highest returns right now are the full mail ballot states like Oregon and Washington. I think it shows if you make the process accessible to everyone.”
Before Montana required all ballots to be turned in through the mail, Cascade County was already receiving over 80% of their ballots through this process. Moore says that seeing the increase in participation is always good for the elections.
Moore says, “Every election is very very important and the more people to vote the more we hear what everybody has to say and not someone who just has an interest in just one race or another.”
Going into the last day, Moore says that she hopes ballots continue to come in at the rate they are now.
Moor says, “Oh I would love to see if we could get up to thirty thousand. That would be nine thousand more than we have, but these are Friday numbers and we did process Saturday and I’m processing right now. But if we could even get to even twenty-seven or twenty-eight thousand that would be awesome, I think."
Drop off sites will be available here in Great Falls and also nearby towns such as Belt, Cascade, Fort Shaw, and Vaughn. If you have further questions you can contact the Cascade County Commissioners office at (406)-454-6810.