GREAT FALLS, Mont.- Today bars, restaurants, and small businesses can operate at the most capacity since summer. One local General Manager say these looser restrictions could be the economic boost they need to survive.
You’ll be sure to notice more people in public places because the City/County Board of Health voted Wednesday to ease some restrictions. They’re allowing 25% more people indoors, which Travis Teipel, General Manager of MT Pints hopes draws plenty of customers again.
"It's been months and months of just trying to figure out what to do next and we've been held back from our full capacity for a long time, since the middle of summer. It's been pretty detrimental. Everyday's a little different,” said Teipel.
Small businesses can operate at 75% capacity, bars and restaurants can stay open until 12:30 a.m., and gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed indoors while the maximum outdoor capacity has been raised to 500 guests with an approved Event Plan Packet from the Cascade City/County Health Department.. Teipel hopes to bring in more cash, "I could bring in 25 more chairs which is thousands of dollars in revenue."
He expects an additional increase of $1,500 to $3,000 per night and says these new rules could be a lifeline for many small businesses like his after such a tough year.
"The nice thing about the 75% is the way that our layout is, that's our 100%. So we can bring back every table. They're all spaced out enough,” said Teipel.
These new restrictions will remain in place until the per capita spread of the virus is 25 positive cases per 100,000 for at least four consecutive weeks.