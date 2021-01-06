GREAT FALLS - With Governor Gianforte's plans on removing Montana's mask mandate down the road, the Cascade County Board of Health came together virtually Wednesday to vote on adding and backing local health measures.
In the meeting, Public Health Officer Trisha Gardner with the City-County Health Department (CCHD) proposed adding a local mask mandate to health measures from November, which would be independent of state guidelines.
As restrictions on closing hours and business occupancy go on, Gardner tells Montana Right Now she recommended the addition after seeing lower numbers of Covid-19 cases and greater compliance around social distancing from community members. “I think those are all positive things to consider when looking at this,” said Gardner.
The motion would also keep measures in effect county-wide, if Montana's state of emergency were to expire. “Local regulation can be more stringent than state regulation and so that would continue to be the case,” said Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Carey Ann Haight.
The health board passed it almost universally, with Board Member Tom Moore voting for the measure. “If we don’t support the decision and the mandates that our health officer put in place on November 20, then [Gardner’s] standing by herself,” he said.
However, newly appointed Board Chairperson Owen Robinson was against it, arguing it doesn't make any substantial changes.
“It doesn’t make any difference, one way or the other. If we approve this motion or don’t approve this motion, the [health] mandates are still in effect either way,” said Robinson.
Under the measure, Cascade County may only ease those guidelines if they can reach a Coronavirus case rate of 25 for every 100,000 and hold that for four weeks. So far, the county has a case rate of 38 for every 100,000.