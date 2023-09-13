GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office, along with the County Attorney and District Clerk of Courts, held a press conference talking about jury summons and their importance as jury trials have been getting pushed back because people aren't filling out their summons.
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office, the County Attorney and The Clerk Of District Courts are working together to educate the public on the process. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office live streamed the press conference discussing the matter that can still be viewed here.
"Cascade County is one of the leading counties in the state for jury trials each year,” Josh Racki, Cascade County Attorney, said. “We do that to keep our community safe, to keep the streets safe, and we can't do it when people don't answer the jury summonses."
Since trials are getting pushed back, jail overcrowding is also a big issue. People are forced to stay in jail longer while waiting for their trial.
This is why the county is motivated to start holding people accountable who don't fill out your summons.
"So this is kind of a call to action," Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said. “Currently, right now, members of the cascade county sheriff's office will be calling you by phone if you haven't turned in your son, if you had responded to your summons or asked your questionnaire. These are not prank calls. These are not scams. These are members from the office."
They will first call to make sure you received your summons and ask you to respond to it immediately.
Then, if you don't respond, they'll post your name on social media. If you still do not respond, they will contact you personally, and at that time, you could possibly be facing contempt of court charges.
"So we want to do everything that we can to ensure that that doesn't happen. That's not our intent. We're not here to punish good people, honest, law abiding citizens out there who honestly forgot to do their questionnaire. But, we are going to remind you and then we're going to hold you accountable to make sure that you are, because it’s really important," Slaughter said.
The public is encouraged to pay attention and fill out those jury summons, so they can too be a part of the government process.
The community needs your help making sure everything runs smoothly. Right now, trials are set to start back up with jury panels at the end of September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.