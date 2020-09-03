Great Falls - A little over $66 million was approved for the Cascade County 2021 fiscal year budget.
This includes a property tax increase for homeowners of about $1 a month $12 a year.
“It’s a minimal raise in the property taxes," said Jim Larson, Chairman of the Cascade County Commission.
This is a 1.6% increase from the 2020 budget.
Larson says this budget was a little different than in past years.
“Most of the department heads were asked to hold the budget the same as last year because we don’t know how far this COVID-19 thing is going to go," said Larson.
This gives them room to move funding around in case other departments need it more because of COVID-19
But overall, it’s about a 3% increase from the current budget.
“We felt that we did the best we could to hold the line without raising the tax too much," said Larson.
They are also using this time to do some work around the fairgrounds. COVID-19 canceled events and Larson says they are using the downtime and money saved from not having the state fair to complete several projects at Montana Expopark.
To view the full budget click here.