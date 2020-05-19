Cascade County Commissioners cancel 2020 Montana State Fair due to ongoing pandemic

GREAT FALLS- Cascade County Commissioners have officially decided to cancel the 2020 Montana state fair.
While COVID-19 numbers are on a decline, Montanan’s are just now really feeling the effect of this ongoing pandemic. For the first time in decades, the Montana ExpoPark parking lot will look a lot different at the end of July.
Despite Phase-2 starting next month, commissioners say the state would have to be in Phase-3 of reopening to even consider holding the fair. It was a tough decision to come by and one that’s impacting thousands of people.
Susan Shannon, director of Montana ExpoPark, says, “Between March 13th and the end of this, June 30th, we anticipate losing $375,000 worth of booked events that would have been at Montana ExpoPark.”
But it’s not just the ExpoPark losing money, vendors who come to the state fair each year say it’s events like these that keep their business alive.
Joe Ferda owns Donuts Bros, and he says it’s been months since he’s been able to open up his stand. Ferda says, “Yeah I haven’t been able to do anything. The last event I did was the Christmas stroll back in December."
Ferda’s one of the lucky ones who uses his stand as a secondary job. For many others, that’s not the case and as more festivals continue to cancel throughout the state, the realization of how bad this pandemic is, is starting to hit home.
County Commissioner Jane Weber says, “It’s too risky. I think to take the chance of putting on a scaled-back fair and then losing revenue. But I don't think we’re in a position in Cascade County to take a significant loss for a fair that is scaled back to something smaller and people aren’t willing to attend.
Although we don’t know when things will get back to normal, it’s safe to say people like Joe Ferda are more than ready to figure out what the new normal looks like.
Ferda says, “Yeah I think everybody will be super excited just in general in all areas, kids will be glad to get back in school. People are going to be happy to be back in restaurants, and get back to normal activities. By the time next donuts season rolls around for me I’m expecting there will be big crowds of people and they’ll be pretty excited.”
Now the County Commissioners are asking for your help. They’re still hoping for some sort of small scale event but they need your input.
If you have any ideas you’re asked to contact the Cascade County Commissioners office at (406)-454-6810 or Montana ExpoPark at (406)-399-4143.