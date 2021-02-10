County Commissioners conclude interview process for District 3 position
CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - Wednesday Cascade County Commissioners could pick a candidate to fill a seat that’s been open since December.
 
Current Cascade County Commissioners Joe Briggs and Jim Larson have said each candidate would bring unique background experience and qualifications to their team to further the county.
 
The Commissioners will host a special public meeting on Zoom at 2 pm Wednesday to either pick a candidate or consider other options. Over the past month they’ve evaluated three candidates. 
 
Former Senator Don Ryan (D) is running for the open seat. Ryan represented District 10 from 2001-2007. Amy Rapp has a background in legislative process background and works as a  Climate Resilience Advisor. Vanessa Hayden worked with 'Visit Great Falls Montana' and is also well known in the community.
 
The next Commissioner will make county budgeting and financing decisions, road construction, and help make and enforce civil and criminal lanes, including those centered around private land. 

If nobody is chosen today, the Democratic Central Committee will re-start the process.

