Cascade County commissioners plan to repair water lines at Montana ExpoPark

GREAT FALLS- Montana ExpoPark has been dealing with flooding in the last two years, causing much property damage. Tomorrow Cascade County commissioners are looking to resolve the issues and make repairs.
This project will focus on repairing the 3,000-foot water main line which feeds domestic water to the Four Seasons Arena, exhibition hall, and the horse barns.
Based on the damages that Brian Clifton has seen, he says this is a project that needs to get done soon.
Clifton says, “It’s definitely a priority because part of the existing line that is going to be replaced goes under a portion of the building and under a portion of the horse racing track. So we don’t want any of that to break too that would cause damage to either the track or the buildings.”
Tomorrow staff will recommend Ed Bolland Construction for the job, which is slated to cost over $341,000.
Even though the ExpoPark has lost money due to interim events being canceled from the pandemic, they’ve been preparing for this project for a while.
Cascade County Commissioner Joe Briggs says, “The water line itself is a project that we’ve known we were going to replace for several years, so we have been putting away funding to do that.
Briggs says now is the perfect time to begin.
Briggs says, “Because we have the ExpoPark closed because of COVID, it’s an ideal time for us to do some maintenance that is normally harder to schedule around. The water main runs under a large section of the facilities, so it required the facilities to be shut down to work on the water main. So this year is the correct time to be doing that type of work.”
According to Clifton, the project is expected to start the middle of August and should finish by mid-October.