GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Recreational marijuana was legalized here in Montana after voters turned in their ballots last November and lawmakers passed HB 701 earlier this year.
Now, individual counties have to decide how they are going to handle it within their borders.
Montana Right Now was able to sit down with Cascade County Commissioner Don Ryan on Monday to see how it will look in Cascade County.
All in all, it will be the same locations as medical marijuana dispensaries are right now.
"Those places have kind of a first step already processed to get it done. The legislature saw that and kind of gave those providers the first access to getting new shops opened up and that kind of thing. So we're following that," said Ryan.
He says this decision makes it easier for the county as it's simpler to regulate safety.
In a special county commission meeting on Friday, Nov. 12, county commissioners voted to approve resolution 21-59, which adds a definition to several factors of the marijuana industry.
This includes products, dispensaries, and more.
"We had a definition and allowable for medical marijuana. In order to put recreational in there, we had to change the definition of what we consider marijuana in the within county and recreational became a part of that also," said Ryan.
If you look here, Cascade County is actually one of the places in Montana with the fewest amount of facilities because of zoning laws already in place.
"We have zoning to say 'you don't a heavy industrial thing next to a residential area and that type of stuff. That's gone through a process years ago when we zoned the whole county to where certain businesses can go and where agriculture can be and those types of things," said Ryan.
There will be a 20% sales tax for recreational marijuana, which is mandated by the new law.
Ryan tells Montana Right Now a lot of people assume that money will come to the county, but he says that's not true.
"The state has decided to take most of that money and to create a division that is going to do the checking, the testing, and the enforcement laws. So, they've captured most of the money," said Ryan.
Resolution 21-59 isn't quite finalized as there is a 30 day public comment period before it is voted on one last time.
To reach Cascade County commissioners, click here.