Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 90 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Winds this strong will make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 115, AND 117... Expect increasing humidity and cooler temperatures to move into the region tonight as a strong cold front moves through the region. Wind speeds will remain very strong through Tuesday though.