As cases of COVID-19 continue to grow across the United States and in Montana, the CDC has encouraged states to use voting methods that limit direct contact.
That’s exactly what Cascade County is doing for the November 3, 2020 election.
The Cascade County Commission meeting voted unanimously on the motion to approve resolution 20-47; authorizing election administrator Rina Moore to conduct the November 3, 2020, general federal election as a mail-in election.
“In person voting is available under the mail ballot guidelines.” Said Moore.
If you wish to vote in person, you can take the mail-in ballot that you receive and take it to the polling place, fill it out, and turn it in.
Rina Moore of the Cascade County Elections Office says Cascade County has been holding mail-in elections since 2008.
Jane Weber, one of the Cascade County Commissioners, says those worried about voter fraud should have faith in their elections team.
“I’ve seen them operate; I know they have the integrity to make this work.” Said Weber
She also says you should wait if you didn’t get your ballot or if you just moved here. Saying it’s important to get to the election’s office now.
“If you’re new to our county, just moved here from out of state or another county, get down to the elections office now and get your address corrected so you’re not waiting in line on election day.” Said Weber.
Rural polls will be open for ballot drop only according to Moore.
“We will also have auto marks at all of these rural drop off locations.” Said Moore.
"If you really have your heart set on voting at the polls, I think you really need to reconsider it." Said Weber.
Weber continuing to say we're all in a changed situation due to COVID-19. The elections office is trying to follow all directions from the CDC and the Cascade County Health Department.