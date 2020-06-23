GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County City-County Health Department said Tuesday it has confirmed another case of COVID-19 in the county.
The new case is a man in his 20s and brings the county's total confirmed cases to 26. The new case will be reported on the state's COVID-19 case map Wednesday morning.
Public health officials say the individual is isolated and the Cascade City-County Health Department is performing contact tracing.
